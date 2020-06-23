Covid-19

Limpopo Department of transport closes due to positive coronavirus case

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Blood sample with respiratory coronavirus positive

 

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety was shut down yesterday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees have since been asked to self isolate at home, while the building has been closed for disinfection for the rest of the week.

The news was confirmed by the Limpopo Office of the Premier in a statement issued last night, stating that the offices will be reopened on Monday next week. 

“The temporary closure is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all employees. The affected staff member is currently in self-isolation and the office is following all the necessary precautionary measures,” reads the statement.

All district offices will remain in operation for services, the statement states.

The province now stands at 583 positive COVID-19 cases with 279 recoveries and 308 active cases.

 So far, only five people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the province.

 

Author


Similar stories

News

Two cops to appear in court for robbing another cop and his wife

Two police officers from Limpopo, Sergeant Reuben Madida(48) and  Warrant Officer, Machel Raedani (56), stationed at Waterval and Mutale police station, will appear in...
Read more
Breaking News

204 learners test positive for COVID-19 at an Eastern Cape School

  The reopening of schools continues to face major headwinds after 204 learners and hostel assistants tested positive for COVID-19 at Makaula Senior Secondary School...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal