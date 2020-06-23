Limpopo Department of transport closes due to positive coronavirus case

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety was shut down yesterday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees have since been asked to self isolate at home, while the building has been closed for disinfection for the rest of the week.

The news was confirmed by the Limpopo Office of the Premier in a statement issued last night, stating that the offices will be reopened on Monday next week.

“The temporary closure is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all employees. The affected staff member is currently in self-isolation and the office is following all the necessary precautionary measures,” reads the statement.

All district offices will remain in operation for services, the statement states.

The province now stands at 583 positive COVID-19 cases with 279 recoveries and 308 active cases.

So far, only five people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the province.

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni