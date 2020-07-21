Limpopo police seize illicit cigarettes worth R6 million

As the smuggling of illicit cigarettes continue to surge, Limpopo police says they are working hard to curb the crime.

Yesterday two suspects aged 36 and 44 were arrested by the police at Beitbridge Border Post on a charge of smuggling illicit cigarettes worth over R6 million.

In a statement today, the police say they were busy with their routine duties at the border post when they stopped a suspicious petrol tanker which was sealed at the top.

Spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo said five hundred and twenty-three (523) master boxes containing thousands of cartoons of illicit cigarettes were found hidden in a specially made compartment in the tanker.

“The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has commended the members and all other role players for their alertness and dedication in finding these illicit cigarettes and arresting the suspects,” said Mojapelo.

“The suspects, both foreign nationals, are expected to appear in Musina magistrate court tomorrow, Wednesday 22 July 2020,” he concludes.

Meanwhile the ban on cigarettes sales continues with an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus

Author



Meta Mphahlele