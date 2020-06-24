Covid-19

Living The Dream With Somizi star, TT Mbha, is COVID-19 positive

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

A well-known black real estate agent and Living The Dream With Somizi star, TT Mbha, has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video he shared on his social media pages, TT announced that he tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and he has since been self-isolating.

The CEO of Black Real Estate said he was sharing the news of his status to let people know that the virus is real.

“I just tested positive for the coronavirus, I don’t know where I got it, it must have been one of the meetings or whatever but I’m fine I just need to isolate myself for the next fourteen days, and hope for the best”.

“I hope that this would be a message that people would take seriously that this virus is real and we need to keep our social distancing and stay home if we don’t have to leave home”.

“So, I’m starting my fourteen days programme as of last week Friday,” he said.

TT has urged people to keep safe by staying home.

“Wear those masks, try interact with few people as possible,” he concludes.

As of yesterday, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 106 108 with 4 523 new cases identified.

