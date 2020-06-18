Menlyn Maine SuperSpar employee tests positive for COVID-19

Some employees at Menlyn Maine SuperSpar in Pretoria said they fear for their safety after one of their staff tested positive for COVID-19

The two employees, who spoke to Sunday World anonymously, in fear of being victimised, said the management knew about this issue since Wednesday but still asked them to come to work.

The employees alleged that the manager told them not to mention the news to anyone.

She also said that the store only closed the affected employee’s department and told other staff members to continue with their work.

“He told us not to mention this to anyone and if we feel like we are not safe we should take our belongings and go home,” she said.

Another employee said the colleague was in contact with her husband who tested positive.

She said the employee also took the necessary tests and they came back positive.

“The management kept the news a secret and told us to continue working. They only closed the kitchen because she worked there. Some employees were also told not to come to work but others must come.”

“As we speak now, the shop is still open, and we are afraid of our safety. We thought they will close it to take the necessary health measures, but we are still going to work,” she said.

“When we inquired about the matter upon finding out, the supervisor told us the manager said those who have issues can take their bags and leave. They told us those who have a problem they must go to the clinic and get tested. We are being threatened to leave work, so how are we going to work? We are scared. Why don’t they disinfect the shop to put us at ease,” she asked.

When Sunday World contacted the shop for comment, the paper was told that the allegations were not true before the person hung up the phone.

Meta Mphahlele