N’Golo Kanté back at training

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kanté has returned to the training field after several weeks of training from home.

The World Cup winning midfield maestro had expressed his concerns last month about returning to the training ground during the COVID-19 pandemic.

His return is a week before the Premier League resumes after a pause caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a statement released by the club, Kanté’s return showed no faults as the World Cup winner proved to still be healthy.

“Kante joined in as the team indulged in a series of different skill activities using various props. The midfielder looked sharp as he took part in a series of rondos before finding the net with a smartly placed shot in the practice game,” reads the statement in part.

However, the star is not expected to be ready for the opening match against Aston Villa on June 21.

Author



Boitumelo Kgobotlo