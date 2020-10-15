E-edition
Covid-19

Oskido loses dad to COVID-19

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Oscar ‘Oskido’ Mdlongwa has lost his father to COVID-19.

The music pioneer announced this on his twitter feed today.

“It’s with great sadness 2 let you know that I have lost my old man due to COVID19, a great man who inspired me to understand the value of life. So long Mdala, rest well. I will see you again in the next lifetime. You’ve showed us a way & shone the light Akwehlanga lungehlang Folded hands,” said Oskido.


Esaph Mdlongwa, in his 70s, was a founding member of Movement for Democratic Change in Zimbabwe.

Zimlive reports that he died at Bulawayo’s Mater Dei hospital on Thursday after being admitted earlier this week. He was also battling with diabetes.

Condolences poured in for the DJ from friends including DJ Fresh.

