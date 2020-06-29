Covid-19

Ramaphosa pays tribute to fallen health workers

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the health care workers who have died in the line of work caring for COVID-19 patients.

The president said his government was working around the clock to ensure that health workers were provided with personal protection equipment (PPEs) where there were shortages.

Ramaphosa also used his weekly letter to call on South Africans to stop stigmatising those who test positive for the novel coronavirus which is a global pandemic.

“We know that access to PPE is not the only challenge our health care workers face. Across the country clinics and hospitals are facing staff shortages. This problem is being attended to” he said.

“We salute these brave South Africans who leave their homes, families and loved ones to report without fail for duty every day in clinics, hospitals and other health facilities. There they provide medical care, administrative support and other services like cleaning and catering,” he added.

Ramaphosa said it was a devastating blow that the men and women who are on the forefront of fighting the disease were themselves falling ill.

He said he was deploying ministers and deputy ministers in each of the country’s districts to establish the challenges they are facing with regards to fighting the virus and also to work with provincial health authorities.

The numbers of people who are infected with and die from coronavirus was going to continue to rise as the country moves to its peak, Ramaphosa said, adding that scientists had told them that the rate at which the virus was travelling would certainly come down.

Ramaphosa said there have been disturbing reports of people who have tested positive for the virus being ostracised and communities protesting patients being admitted at local hospitals.

“Just as we came together to promote acceptance of people living with HIV and stood firm against victimisation, we must show understanding, tolerance, kindness, empathy and compassion for those who are infected with this virus and for their families,” he said.

Ramaphosa’s statement came as the number of those infected with COVID-19 rose to 138 134, with total deaths related to the virus sitting at 2456.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Menzi Ngubane’s ill health delays debut on The Queen

  Actor Menzi Ngubane's appearance on The Queen season 5 has been delayed due to his health. The Queen team confirmed that the Ngubane family has...
Read more
News

Limpopo police pelted with stones at a soccer tournament

  Limpopo Police Commissioner Jan Scheepers has warned communities in Limpopo to stop violating lockdown regulations by organizing sports tournaments in their villages. The commissioner's statement...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal