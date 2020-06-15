Randburg police station shuts down due to a postive COVID -19 case

The Randburg police station was closed on Monday after a member tested positive of the novel coronavirus.

The virus, which is spreading like wildfire, has already claimed over 1400 lives in the country with over 70 000 positive cases identified.

According to a statement by the station commander Brigadier TM Jones, one of their members tested positive for COVID-19 and the station had to be closed awaiting decontamination.

“Kindly note that a member of Randburg Saps has tested positive for COVID-19. The station will be closed awaiting decontamination. A request is hereby made that all community structures inform residents to go to the neighbouring police stations for the necessary assistance. Stations are Honeydew and Linden Saps,” read the statement.

Jones said a notification will be sent out once all members return to the station.

“The sector cellphone numbers can be used to contact the sector vehicles and the officer on duty can be contacted on 082 469 2398,” he said.

Author



Meta Mphahlele