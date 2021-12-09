Survey shows that 54% of adults support compulsory workplace Covid-19 vaccinations

Johannesburg – Fifty-four percent of South African adults support employers making Covid-19 vaccinations compulsory and 51% support vaccine passports.

This is according to findings of research by the Centre for Social Change, University of Johannesburg (UJ) in collaboration with the Developmental, Ethical and Capable State research division of the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC).

These latest findings come from round five of the UJ/HSRC Covid-19 democracy survey, which collected data between 22 October and 17 November 2021. The survey was fully completed by 6,633 participants. All of the data was weighted to match Statistics South Africa data on race, education and age.

However, the findings show that levels of support for these policies differ considerably by vaccination status and willingness to vaccinate.

Among the fully vaccinated support for compulsory workplace vaccination and vaccine, passports are 75% and 78%, respectively. But among those that are unvaccinated and do not want to be vaccinated support falls to under 10% for both measures.

Adults aged 18-24 years had slightly higher support for compulsory workplaces vaccination compared to older age groups, 57% compared to 52% for those aged 55 and above.

However, they were slightly less supportive of vaccine passports, 51% compared to 55% for those aged 55 and above. Support for compulsory workplace vaccination is highest amongst Indian adults (65%) followed by Black African Adults (56%), Coloured adults (49%) and lowest among white adults (32%).

Similarly, support for vaccine passports is lower among White adults, 32% compared to 54% for Black African adults, 51% of Indian adults, and 46% among Coloured adults. Surprisingly.

The research findings show that Higher levels of education seem to be associated with greater opposition to compulsory workplace vaccination and vaccine passports.

Sixty-one percent of those, with less than matric, support compulsory workplace vaccination compared to 39% of those with post-matric education. Sixty percent of those with less than matric support provided proof of vaccination enter public places compared to 40% of those with post-matric education.

The survey also gauged relative levels of support for vaccine passports to enter six particular types of public places. Close to half (47%) supported vaccine passports being introduced for sporting events at stadiums.

Similar shares (43-45%) supported vaccine passports at schools and universities, and at restaurants, shisa nyamas, coffee shops or nightclubs. Slightly lower support was evident for such measures at municipal offices (38%) and places of worship (40%). Vaccination status and level of vaccine hesitancy again matter appreciably for levels of support.

Meanwhile, a 121-year-old man from Grootpan Village in Blouberg has become a champion by encouraging everyone to get vaccinated to live a longer life.

Khuinana Alfred Ngoepe, one of the oldest people in the community, received his vaccination at Anglo American’s business unit De Beers Venetia Mine in Limpopo.

After receiving his jab, he said: ”I encourage the youth to take coronavirus seriously and get vaccinated to protect themselves against the virus. As an elderly man, I travelled the distance to ensure my health and I believe I still have a full life to live. In order to continue enjoying life and the pleasantries of being young, get vaccinated”.

