Thuli Phongolo tests positive for Covid-19

Johannesburg – DJ Thuli Phongolo is the latest victim to be hit by Covid-19.

This comes after the former Rockville actress announced that she tested positive for Covid-19.

The beautiful actress took to her social media to announce the news, saying she won’t be able to fulfill her contractual obligations due to the fact that she tested positive.

Thuli also asked fellow South Africans to keep safe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thulisile Phongolo (@thuliphongolo)

“It is with great sadness to inform you that I have unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 and will no longer be able to fulfill any of my engagements. I have taken the necessary safety precautions by self-isolating, and taking the medications prescribed by the doctor,” the DJ said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thulisile Phongolo (@thuliphongolo)

