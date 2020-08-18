Veteran sport journo Mseleku is no more

Former City Press veteran sports editor, Sbusiso Mseleku, passed away last night. The devastating news was released by family friend, Muvhango and Uzalo creator, Duma Ndlovu, in a statement this morning.

Mseleku, 59, worked for several newspapers as a sports journalist and columnist both in Durban and Johannesburg. He retired as Joburg weekly City Press’ sports editor a year and a half ago.

Ndlovu said: “Last night I lost a dear friend, a brother and cousin. Sbu Mseleku, the veteran sports journalist succumbed to COVID-19 around 9pm last night and his family is still trying to come to terms with his passing.

“His son, Thobani, and I were on the phone for the best part of the night trying to go through details of what needs to happen now. The coronavirus death is not only devastating because it is death, but the implications, around the burial are a shock to our system as Africans,” said Ndlovu in a statement.

“Ubezalwa wuMandlovu, iSithole sakwaGatsheni and we grew a closer bond because of that. Mseleku, who grew up eMagabheni, in the South Coast near uMkhomazi, came to Johannesburg in the 80s after cutting his teeth in the journalism fraternity in Durban where he had worked briefly for Ilanga laseNatali.

“In Johannesburg he worked for a number of publications including Drum and Sowetan. But for the last few years he worked for City Press, where he rose to become sports editor. He left City Press last year to form his own sports media company, Mseleku Sport.

He is survived by his wife and five children. Funeral details will follow later but Thobani said his father will be buried in strict observance of COVID- 19 protocols.

Bakwethu, niwuhlabe niwulawule. May his soul rest in peace.

Meanwhile, messages of condolences are pouring from all quarters in the country, from family and friends and those who worked with and knew Mseleku as a sports journalist.

SA Football Journalist Association (Safja) sent heartfelt condolences to his family, describing Mseleku as a “gentle giant, an absolute legend, an amazing soul, a real mentor and a level headed guy, a humble soul. There was never a dull moment when he was around”.

Author



Xolile Mtshazo