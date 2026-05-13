Mandla Mashimbyi not feeling pressure to deliver maiden T20 World Cup

Proteas Women’s coach Mandla Mashimbyi will be hoping that his side will be third time lucky as they gear up for the upcoming T20 World Cup, set to take place in England and Wales from June 12 to July 5.

The Proteas have come close to clinching a maiden major trophy twice, when they lost back-to-back T20 World Cup finals in 2023 and 2024. Overall, they lost in three consecutive finals, including the one 50-over Cricket World Cup last year to India in Mumbai.

Now, shortly after the convenor of selectors, Clinton du Preez, announced the final squad on Tuesday, which was headlined by the sensational inclusion of veteran bowler Shabnim Ismail, Mashimbyi conceded that the only pressure that he feels is to make sure that his players are ready to execute the plan when the tournament gets underway.

Coach’s optimism

“The only pressure I have is to make sure that the players are ready. I think the only pressure I feel is based on the preparation that we put together to make sure that they’re ready for the World Cup,” Mashimbyi said.

“When you get there, it’s just having the confidence to go and execute your skill. And you know, when you do it well, the chances of you winning are higher. And I just want to keep the pressure now and demand a lot from them and put pressure on them to want to improve and grow and make sure that they get all their bases covered from that point of view.

“So yes, the pressure that I’m feeling is now in preparation for or leading up to the World Cup. When I get there, it’s just for them to enjoy themselves and execute.”

‘Careful consideration in selection’

Du Preez also weighed in on the selection process of the squad, stating that it was important to keep the core of the team.

“The selection process for this T20 World Cup squad involved a lot of careful consideration around continuity, squad balance, and the demands that come with a major global tournament,” Du Preez said.

“Keeping the core of the group together was important to us because this is a squad that has built strong experience, combinations, and understanding over time.

“At the same time, we also looked at areas where we felt additional experience and impactful options could strengthen the team, especially in the high-pressure moments that often decide tournaments of this nature.

Du Preez added: “These decisions are never easy, particularly when quality players miss out, but every discussion and selection was made with the best interests of the team and the goal of winning the World Cup in mind.

“We believe this squad has the right mix of experience, resilience, and match-winning ability and, importantly, gives us the best possible opportunity to put all the pieces together and strongly challenge for the title.”

The Proteas have been drawn in a strong Group 1 against Australia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands. They will open their World Cup account against the Aussies on June 13.