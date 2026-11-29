Twenty-eight initiates were removed from three illegal initiation schools operating at Maselspoort Resort near Bloemfontein during a joint operation by law enforcement agencies and government departments.

The operation was coordinated by the Free State Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee and involved several units of the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and Mangaung Metro Municipality law enforcement.

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Authorities acted after receiving information that illegal initiation schools were operating in the area and following concerns raised by the Free State Agricultural Forum.

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On arrival at the resort, officials identified and closed three illegal initiation schools. A total of 28 initiates were found at the sites.

Police said the owners and principals of the schools were not present when officials arrived, while caregivers responsible for the initiates had fled.

The initiates were removed from the premises and transported to medical facilities for examinations and health assessments before being reunited with their families.

According to authorities, all 28 initiates were declared to be in good health after the medical evaluations.

Officials said the intervention helped alleviate concerns raised about the schools and prevented any potential harm to the initiates.

Three criminal cases linked to the unlawful operation of initiation schools and one trespassing case has been opened at Glen Police Station. No arrests had been made by the time of the operation.

Investigators who formed part of the operation are continuing with inquiries to identify those responsible and determine the full circumstances surrounding the illegal schools.

During the operation, officials also identified one legally registered initiation school that had begun operating on Saturday morning. Although the school had received the necessary approval, authorities found that permission had not been obtained from the landowner to use the property.

The school’s principal was instructed to relocate the initiates and move operations to a site where lawful permission to occupy the land had been secured before continuing with the initiation programme.

Free State police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thabang Lesia praised the cooperation between law enforcement agencies, government departments and other stakeholders involved in the operation.

He said the successful intervention demonstrated a commitment to protecting the safety, dignity and well-being of initiates while ensuring compliance with laws governing initiation practices in the province.