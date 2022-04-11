E-edition
Argument turns deadly as man guns down wife’s family

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Picture: iStock

What started as an argument between a married couple ended in a bloodbath in Mzinoni, Mpumalanga at the weekend when the husband allegedly shot his wife and three members of her family.

The police said in a statement that the 42-year-old man and his wife had been visiting her family on Saturday when the argument broke out.

During the heated argument, said the police, the man pulled out his firearm and aimed at his wife and relatives. The wife survived the attack but is in a critical condition at the hospital. The father-in-law, brother-in-law, and sister-in-law succumbed to their injuries.

The suspect later handed himself over to the police in Ermelo and was charged with three counts of murder and one for attempted murder.

