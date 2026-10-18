Bangladeshi man kidnapped in Free State hijacking as kidnappers demand R3m ransom

Police in the Free State are appealing to the public for information that could help locate a 35-year-old Bangladeshi national who was allegedly kidnapped during a carjacking in Villiers earlier this week.

Police said on Sunday that Nadim Hoshen was abducted at about 6pm on October 13 while sitting in his Nissan Qashqai at the corner of Pearson and Main streets in Villiers.

It is alleged that two unidentified men approached Hoshen and hijacked his vehicle before driving off with him.

The Nissan Qashqai was later recovered abandoned about 5km from the scene of the crime. However, Hoshen was not found and his whereabouts remain unknown.

Police said the situation escalated the following day when the alleged kidnappers reportedly contacted the victim’s family and demanded a ransom of R3 million for his safe release.

The Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit has since launched an investigation into cases of hijacking and kidnapping.

Investigators believe the suspects may be travelling in either a white Toyota Corolla, a VW Polo Classic or a Suzuki Dzire.

Police have urged anyone with information about the kidnapping or Hoshen’s whereabouts to come forward.

Members of the public can contact Lieutenant Colonel Sandile Dladla of the Free State Serious and Violent Crimes Unit at 073 226 6788 or Sergeant Nondlela Mthembu on 067 144 5017.

The investigation is ongoing.