Children brutally murdered in suspected revenge killings

Two children were tragically killed allegedly by their stepfathers.

In Kimberley, a 23-year-old man was arrested on Monday for the alleged murder of his girlfriend’s three-year-old boy, while in Gqeberha, a 33-year-old man handed himself over to Swartkops police station for the alleged murder of his ex-girlfriend’s six-year-old son.

In the Northern Cape incident, it is alleged that the body of the toddler was found with multiple stab wounds to his upper body in the stepfather’s house.

“It is suspected that the toddler could have been stabbed to death by the stepfather. The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 on Monday, 25 July 2022 at New Extension, Nastergal Street in Petrusville,” said police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana.

“According to the allegations, the stepfather had a quarrel with the toddler’s mother who was his ex-girlfriend. Apparently the toddler’s mother came back to the suspect’s house to collect her clothes and he refused her entry into the house.

“The mother reportedly left, leaving behind the toddler. She was escorted back to the suspect’s house by the police and upon arrival the toddler’s body was discovered with multiple stab wounds.”

The suspect, who was found hiding under a bed, was arrested and charged with murder.

He is expected to appear at the Petrusville magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

In Gqeberha, it is alleged that a 33-year-old man took a six-year-old boy from his grandmother’s house in New Brighton on Monday. He went into the bushes between Mathys Grounds and Wells Estate in Swartkops where he allegedly strangled the boy.

The body of the child was found on a footpath in the bushes.

“The suspect is detained on a charge of murder and the motive for the murder is suspected to be revenge against the ex-girlfriend,” said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

“The investigation is continuing and he is expected to appear at the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday.”

