Drugs with a street value of R9.7 million seized in Gqeberha, suspect arrested

A 38-year-old man is expected to appear in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court on Monday after police seized drugs with an estimated street value of more than R9.7 million during an intelligence-driven operation in the city.

The arrest was made on Saturday as part of the South African Police Service’s ongoing crackdown on organised crime and drug trafficking.

According to police, members involved in Operation Ukubuza executed a search warrant at a property in Rowallan Park following information about suspected criminal activity linked to the illicit drug trade.

Advertisement

During the operation, officers found a man inside a vehicle parked in the garage of the property. A subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered a substantial quantity of drugs believed to include mandrax, cocaine and tik.

Police also seized drug-packaging materials and an undisclosed amount of cash suspected to be the proceeds of criminal activity.

The recovered substances will be sent for forensic analysis to determine their exact composition and weight.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and is facing drug-related charges.

Police said investigations are continuing and have not ruled out the possibility of additional arrests as detectives work to determine the full extent of the alleged operation.

The seizure forms part of broader efforts by law enforcement agencies to dismantle organised criminal networks involved in the manufacture, distribution and sale of illegal drugs.

Authorities said such operations would continue as part of ongoing measures to combat drug-related crime and improve community safety.