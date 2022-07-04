Drunk motorist awaits date in court for killing JMPD traffic warden

A 28-year-old man is expected in court this week after he fatally bumped an on-duty Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) traffic official at the weekend.

The suspect, who spent a weekend in police custody in Eldorado Park on the south of Johannesburg, is awaiting a date in court to answer to charges of culpable homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol, and failing to stop at an accident scene.

At the time of the officer’s death, the JMPD officers were attending to other crashes that had happened on the N12 West between Golden Highway and K43 in Eldorado Park early on Saturday morning.

In a statement, the JMPD said the officers and traffic wardens from the by-laws management unit were at the scene attending to two accident scenes.