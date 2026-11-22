Three taxi operators have been arrested for allegedly hijacking motorists, kidnapping passengers and extorting money from road users travelling along the N2 near Dutywa in the Eastern Cape.

The suspects, aged between 37 and 60, were arrested on Saturday after members of the Tactical Response Team (TRT) launched an operation in response to reports from two motorists who claimed their vehicles had been taken by force.

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How the alleged scheme worked

Police said the motorists were travelling with passengers when they were allegedly forced to stop. Their vehicles were then taken away, while the passengers were allegedly compelled to use taxis instead.

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Police said the operators demanded a release fee, described as a “fine”, of R1 500 for each vehicle before it would be returned to its owner.

The incidents followed complaints from motorists travelling through the area, who alleged that taxi operators regularly stopped vehicles carrying passengers on the N2 and forced travellers into taxis. Although previous victims reportedly paid the release fees to recover their vehicles, many did not pursue criminal charges.

After the latest complaints, TRT members were deployed to monitor the situation and investigate the allegations.

The operation led officers to the Dutywa taxi rank, where the two allegedly hijacked vehicles were recovered. Police also arrested three suspects believed to be linked to the incidents.

Court appearance and vehicles seized

The suspects are facing charges of hijacking, kidnapping and extortion and are expected to appear in the Dutywa Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Police also seized two Toyota Fortuners allegedly used in the commission of the crimes. The vehicles have been impounded as part of the investigation.

Police commissioner condemns alleged crime

Acting Amathole district commissioner Brigadier Zinikele Freddie condemned the alleged conduct, saying lawlessness on the N2 would not be tolerated.

“This criminal behaviour is totally unacceptable. No one has the right to hijack motorists, kidnap passengers and extort money from them under the guise of taxi operations,” Freddie said.

He praised the motorists who reported the incidents and the TRT officers who responded swiftly, while urging anyone who may had been targeted in a similar manner to come forward.

Freddie said police would continue to intensify enforcement efforts as part of the district’s Safer Festive Season operations to ensure the safety of motorists and passengers using the country’s roads.