Three taxi operators have been arrested for allegedly hijacking motorists, kidnapping passengers and extorting money from road users travelling along the N2 near Dutywa in the Eastern Cape.
The suspects, aged between 37 and 60, were arrested on Saturday after members of the Tactical Response Team (TRT) launched an operation in response to reports from two motorists who claimed their vehicles had been taken by force.
How the alleged scheme worked
Police said the motorists were travelling with passengers when they were allegedly forced to stop. Their vehicles were then taken away, while the passengers were allegedly compelled to use taxis instead.
Police said the operators demanded a release fee, described as a “fine”, of R1 500 for each vehicle before it would be returned to its owner.
The incidents followed complaints from motorists travelling through the area, who alleged that taxi operators regularly stopped vehicles carrying passengers on the N2 and forced travellers into taxis. Although previous victims reportedly paid the release fees to recover their vehicles, many did not pursue criminal charges.
After the latest complaints, TRT members were deployed to monitor the situation and investigate the allegations.
The operation led officers to the Dutywa taxi rank, where the two allegedly hijacked vehicles were recovered. Police also arrested three suspects believed to be linked to the incidents.
Court appearance and vehicles seized
The suspects are facing charges of hijacking, kidnapping and extortion and are expected to appear in the Dutywa Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
Police also seized two Toyota Fortuners allegedly used in the commission of the crimes. The vehicles have been impounded as part of the investigation.
Police commissioner condemns alleged crime
Acting Amathole district commissioner Brigadier Zinikele Freddie condemned the alleged conduct, saying lawlessness on the N2 would not be tolerated.
“This criminal behaviour is totally unacceptable. No one has the right to hijack motorists, kidnap passengers and extort money from them under the guise of taxi operations,” Freddie said.
He praised the motorists who reported the incidents and the TRT officers who responded swiftly, while urging anyone who may had been targeted in a similar manner to come forward.
Freddie said police would continue to intensify enforcement efforts as part of the district’s Safer Festive Season operations to ensure the safety of motorists and passengers using the country’s roads.
- Three taxi operators aged between 37 and 60 were arrested near Dutywa in the Eastern Cape for allegedly hijacking motorists, kidnapping passengers, and extorting money on the N2 road.
- Motorists were reportedly forced to stop, have their vehicles taken, and passengers compelled to use taxis with a demanded release fee of R1 500 per vehicle.
- The arrests followed complaints, and an operation by the Tactical Response Team recovered two hijacked Toyota Fortuner vehicles and apprehended the suspects at the Dutywa taxi rank.
- The suspects face charges of hijacking, kidnapping, and extortion and are due to appear in Dutywa Magistrate’s Court, with the vehicles impounded for investigation.
- Acting Amathole district commissioner Brigadier Zinikele Freddie condemned the crimes, praised reporting motorists and officers, and urged other victims to come forward to support ongoing enforcement efforts.
Three taxi operators have been arrested for allegedly hijacking motorists, kidnapping passengers and extorting money from road users travelling along the N2 near Dutywa in the Eastern Cape.
The suspects, aged between 37 and 60, were arrested on Saturday after members of the Tactical Response Team (TRT) launched an operation in response to reports from two motorists who claimed their vehicles had been taken by force.
Police said the motorists were travelling with passengers when they were allegedly forced to stop. Their vehicles were then taken away, while the passengers were allegedly compelled to use taxis instead.
Police said the operators demanded a release fee, described as a "fine", of R1 500 for each vehicle before it would be returned to its owner.
The incidents followed complaints from motorists travelling through the area, who alleged that taxi operators regularly stopped vehicles carrying passengers on the N2 and forced travellers into taxis. Although previous victims reportedly paid the release fees to recover their vehicles, many did not pursue criminal charges.
After the latest complaints, TRT members were deployed to monitor the situation and investigate the allegations.
The operation led officers to the Dutywa taxi rank, where the two allegedly hijacked vehicles were recovered. Police also arrested three suspects believed to be linked to the incidents.
The suspects are facing charges of hijacking, kidnapping and extortion and are expected to appear in the Dutywa Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
Police also seized two Toyota Fortuners allegedly used in the commission of the crimes. The vehicles have been impounded as part of the investigation.
Acting Amathole district commissioner Brigadier Zinikele Freddie condemned the alleged conduct, saying lawlessness on the N2 would not be tolerated.
"This criminal behaviour is totally unacceptable. No one has the right to hijack motorists, kidnap passengers and extort money from them under the guise of taxi operations," Freddie said.
He praised the motorists who reported the incidents and the TRT officers who responded swiftly, while urging anyone who may had been targeted in a similar manner to come forward.
Freddie said police would continue to intensify enforcement efforts as part of the district's Safer Festive Season operations to ensure the safety of motorists and passengers using the country's roads.