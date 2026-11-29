Eight suspects have been arrested and firearms, explosives and cash recovered after an ATM bombing at a filling station in Giyani in Limpopo’s Mopani District.

The arrests followed a coordinated intelligence-driven operation after two ATMs were bombed during the early hours of Saturday.

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Police said the suspects allegedly attacked the filling station at about 3.15am and detonated explosives at two ATMs before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

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A multidisciplinary team comprising the Mopani Tracking Team, Giyani Public Order Policing, the Giyani Crime Prevention Unit and Mahosi Security launched an immediate manhunt after receiving information about the suspects and the vehicle allegedly used in the crime.

The vehicle was later spotted travelling along the R81 and intercepted near Phaphadi Village.

Five male suspects were arrested at the scene.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of two 9mm pistols, two magazines, 17 rounds of live ammunition, eight cellphones, clothing and an undisclosed amount of ink-stained cash believed to be linked to the ATM bombing.

Further investigations and follow-up operations led police to Homu 14B Village, where two female suspects were arrested at separate locations.

Police said one of the women was found in possession of cash that had allegedly been hidden in a neighbour’s yard.

The second woman was arrested at a house believed to have been used as a meeting point where the suspects allegedly intended to divide the stolen money. Officers recovered explosive material, a battery believed to have been used in the bombing, ink-stained cash and clothing from the property.

The operation continued with the arrest of an eighth suspect, a man, in Homu Village.

The eight suspects, aged between 28 and 34, include six men and two women.

They are expected to appear in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court on charges including ATM bombing, malicious damage to property and other related offences.

Police praised the coordinated effort by law enforcement units and private security partners, saying the arrests and recoveries demonstrated the value of intelligence-led policing in combating serious organised crime.