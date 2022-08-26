Empangeni residents bemoan high number of unresolved GBV cases

Endemic levels of unresolved gender based violence (GBV) cases are some of the problems bedeviling the community of eMpangeni on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

On Friday a strong contingent of community members, mainly women, took their fight to the eMpangeni police station demanding immediate intervention.

“Whenever we report cases, police do not pitch up. They complain that there are inadequate vehicles. We also a have high number of rape which is unreported especially in rural areas. Victims are reluctant to report because of a trust deficit between police and the community,” explained community leader Sibusisiwe Mzimela.

The recent crime statistics released by the police ministry put eMpangeni in the top 30 police stations with the highest number of violence and sexual crime in the province.

The march, organised by the Inkatha Freedom Party, the governing party in the district, was also joined by various student formations from the University of Zululand who also lamented the lack of safety on campus.

“Students who stay in student hostels outside campus are most vulnerable. We have many cases of female students who have been attacked and raped inside their rental cottages. We cannot allow a situation where women have to constantly look over their shoulder fearing for their lives,” said Portia Mdanda, a student leader.

Sunday World understands that at the heart of unresolved crime is the lack of capacity within the police detective unit.

Thami Ntuli mayor of King Cetshwayo District Municipality said among their list of demands was for police minister Bheki Cele to provide more resources for police stations around eMpangeni.

“Crime stands in the way between the community and their freedom. At the government level, we will be engaging the minister to prioritise the area. The detective service is the key area that needs urgent attention,” said Ntuli.

Organised crime such as the targeting of businesses and hijackings also haunt residents in the area.

For more crime stories click here.

