Ex-constable sentenced for using fake matric certificate to Join SAPS in 2019

The Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit has secured the conviction and sentencing of a 43-year-old police constable, Eric Nyadzani Ravhura, who was found guilty of fraud after submitting a fake Grade 12 certificate to secure employment within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, the court heard that on September 22 2019, SAPS advertised posts for the 2020 Police Trainee Intake, which required applicants to possess a Grade 12 or NQF Level 4 qualification.

“The accused, who was then serving as a police reservist, applied for the post and submitted a fraudulent Grade 12 certificate. Based on this misrepresentation, he was accepted and completed police training. He was later permanently appointed as a Constable at Alldays SAPS,” said Mashaba.

Verification process outed him

In June 2021, a verification process conducted by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) revealed that the certificate submitted by the accused was not authentic.

“The fraudulent act resulted in SAPS suffering financial losses related to salary and training costs incurred during his employment. A case was opened and referred to the Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit for further investigation,” added Mashaba.

Following the investigation, the docket was submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). This led to the issuing and execution of a warrant of arrest against Ravhura.

Ravhura was found guilty on October 27 2025 by the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on one count of fraud. On November 3 2025, he was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment or a R30,000 fine. All was suspended for five years, on condition that he does not commit a similar offence during the suspension period. Additionally, he was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, welcomed the sentence. He stressed that integrity and honesty are non-negotiable qualities within the South African Police Service.

“The SAPS remains committed to rooting out unethical conduct within its ranks. Those who seek to join or serve in the organisation through dishonest means will face the full might of the law,” said Scheepers.

