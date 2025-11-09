Ex-police officer sentenced to five years for possession of unlicensed firearms

The Mokopane Regional Court on Friday sentenced former Gauteng police sergeant Ntshavheni Ndonyane (44) to five years of direct imprisonment for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the sentencing follows Ndonyane’s arrest in April 2024 near Nyl Plaza Tollgate during a well-coordinated intelligence-driven operation.

“The multidisciplinary team had been established to investigate a series of targeted killings in Thohoyandou in the Vhembe District, believed to be linked to organised criminal groups known as the Jerusalem Gang and the Black Mafia Forum (BMF),” said Ledwaba.

“The accused, who was at the time attached to the Public Order Policing (POPS) Johannesburg Unit, was found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition suspected to have been used in several violent crimes committed by members of these gangs.”

Following his arrest, Ndonyane was dismissed from the South African Police Service (SAPS) and remained in custody without bail until his conviction and sentencing on Friday.

Zero tolerance for criminal conduct within SAPS

Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers welcomed the conviction, commending the investigative team for their commitment and professionalism.

“This conviction sends a strong and clear message that the SAPS will not tolerate any form of criminal conduct within its ranks,” said Major General Scheepers.

“We will continue to dismantle organised criminal networks and ensure that those who betray the badge face the consequences in terms of the law.”

Teen arrested for fatal stabbing in Makgofe

Meanwhile, police in Limpopo have confirmed that an 18-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 10 November 2025, after allegedly stabbing a 31-year-old man to death in Makgofe, outside Polokwane.

“According to preliminary reports, the suspect attacked the victim with a sharp object, stabbing him in the upper body along a tarred road near a local supermarket,” said Ledwaba.

“The victim was certified dead on the scene by Emergency Medical Services. The motive behind the incident is not yet known, and police investigations are continuing.”

Ledwaba added that the suspect was swiftly traced and arrested shortly after the incident through coordinated efforts by Seshego Detectives and Crime Prevention members. He faces a charge of murder.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content