Farm hostage drama in Mpumalanga ends in murder and suspect’s suicide

Police have launched investigations into murder, attempted murder and kidnapping after a hostage situation on a farm near Amersfoort in Mpumalanga left one man dead, another seriously injured and the alleged gunman dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said on Sunday that officers responded to reports of a hostage situation at a farm in the Gert Sibande District at about 6am on Saturday, October 10.

When police arrived at the scene, they found three individuals who had managed to escape from the hostage situation.

The survivors told investigators that a 55-year-old man, armed with a firearm, had allegedly held them hostage.

During the ordeal, the suspect allegedly shot and killed a man believed to be about 50 years old. A second victim, said to be in his early fifties, was also shot and left for dead.

The injured victim survived the attack and was airlifted to hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Hostage negotiators