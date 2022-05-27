Father of three poisoned kids apologises

It has been confirmed that the father of the three boys who died after consuming energy drinks given by him had attempted suicide.

It has also come to the surface that he had apologised to the nurses treating him stating that he was sorry for poisoning his kids. He allegedly claimed that he did not know what he was doing.

The deceased siblings are six -year-old Tebogo Nqcongwane, 13-year-old Katleho Khoabane and Lehlogonolo Khoabane aged 16.

A fourth child aged 11 is critical in hospital, while the fifth 8-year-old child did not consume the energy drink.

Gauteng Department Of Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi earlier today visited the family of the man from Ratanda, Heidelberg. They said that the father tried committing suicide by overdosing on tablets.

Johannes Khoabane, a family spokesperson, also said the father used a broken bottle to cut himself on the neck, arms and stomach.

Khoabane said they found him in bed, covered with a blanket with his wife’s picture placed on his chest.

Gauteng Police Spokesperson, Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed that the police went to the home after the children died at the school and they discovered the father unconscious. He was taken to hospital and is currently under police guard.

He was charged with three counts of murder.

