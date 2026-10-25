Father sentenced to life for raping and impregnating 15-year-old daughter

A 42-year-old Limpopo man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted of raping and impregnating his 15-year-old daughter in a case described by police as a shocking betrayal of parental trust.

Police said over the weekend that the sentence was handed down by the Groblersdal Regional Court on October 22 after the man was found guilty of rape in contravention of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act.

Start of abuse

The court heard that the abuse began in 2022 when the victim was a Grade 7 learner. Prosecutors told the court that the accused groomed the teenager before subjecting her to repeated sexual abuse.

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According to evidence presented during the trial, the father allegedly questioned his daughter about whether she had begun menstruating, claiming he needed the information to buy sanitary products for her. He later sexually assaulted her despite her objections.

The abuse escalated when he raped the teenager at their home, allegedly covering her mouth to prevent her from screaming.

Pregnancy

Months later, the girl discovered she was pregnant.

The court heard that when the accused learnt about the pregnancy, he questioned whether she had been involved with any other man and allegedly threatened to kill her if she had.

On March 25, 2023, the teenager gave birth to a girl. Prosecutors said the accused instructed her to falsely tell her mother that another man had fathered the child.

The abuse remained hidden until June 2025, when the victim fled her home with her child after fearing that her father intended to attack her again.

Disclosure and arrest

After spending several days away, she contacted her mother and eventually disclosed the years of abuse and the circumstances surrounding the birth of her daughter.

The matter was subsequently reported to police, leading to the man’s arrest in the Zaaiplaas area. He remained behind bars throughout the trial after being denied bail.

Investigators said the accused admitted during the investigation that he had impregnated his daughter, while DNA evidence further linked him to the crime.

The case was investigated by Sergeant Pebetse Maile of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Groblersdal.

Welcoming the sentence, Limpopo Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Jan Scheepers said the punishment reflected the seriousness of the offence.

“This horrific crime represents the ultimate betrayal of trust by a parent,” Scheepers said.

He praised the victim for her courage in coming forward and commended investigators for securing the conviction.

The identity of the victim is being withheld to protect her privacy and that of her child.