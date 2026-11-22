Five suspects have been arrested after police recovered 5.3 tonnes of aluminium cables belonging to Transnet, valued at an estimated R2.7 million, during an early morning operation in Potchefstroom.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), members of the Potchefstroom Crime Prevention Unit and Flying Squad acted on information received from the Belrex camera surveillance system about a suspicious truck travelling from the Mooibank area towards Potchefstroom.

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The truck was intercepted at about 4.30am on Friday, November 20. During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered a large quantity of aluminium cables and arrested two suspects.

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Further investigations led police to a white Mazda allegedly escorting the truck. The vehicle was stopped and its three occupants were also taken into custody after they allegedly failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for possessing the cables.

Transnet officials later identified the recovered cables as Transnet property.

Police seized the 5.3 tonnes of aluminium cables as well as both vehicles involved in the operation.

Cases of damage to essential infrastructure and possession of suspected stolen property have been opened. The suspects, aged between 23 and 52, are expected to appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court on Monday, November 23.

North West police commissioner Lieutenant General Arthur Peter Adams praised the officers involved for their swift response and effective coordination, which led to the recovery of critical infrastructure and the arrest of the suspects.

Adams also highlighted the value of cooperation between law enforcement and surveillance partners, saying information sharing played a key role in the successful operation.

He reiterated that protecting essential infrastructure remains a priority for SAPS because of its importance to the economy, service delivery and communities.

“SAPS will continue to strengthen collaboration with relevant stakeholders and intensify operations to ensure that those involved in the theft, vandalism and destruction of essential infrastructure are brought to justice,” Adams said.