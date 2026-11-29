Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the murders of two farm workers whose bodies were discovered on a farm in the Klerkskraal policing area in North West.

The arrests followed a joint investigation by detectives from the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District and the North West Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit.

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The bodies of the two victims, aged 44 and 46, were found at Farm Sommeville on the afternoon of November 25 after the farm owner made the grim discovery.

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According to police, one of the men was found lying in the veld with his hands tied behind his back, while the second victim was discovered inside his residence on the farm. Both men had sustained visible injuries.

A multidisciplinary team comprising detectives from three police stations in the district was established immediately after the murders. Working alongside members of the Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit, investigators launched an intensive operation to identify and track down those responsible.

Their efforts resulted in the arrest of five men the following day.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 54, include two South African nationals and three Mozambican nationals.

Police said information gathered during the investigation, including alleged confessions, linked the suspects to a stock theft syndicate believed to be operating in the area.

Investigators believe stock theft may have been the motive behind the brutal killings and are now exploring possible links between the suspects and other stock theft cases reported in the province.

The five accused are expected to appear in the Ventersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday, November 30, on charges related to the double murder.

The case has since been handed over to the North West Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit for further investigation as police work to determine whether the suspects were involved in additional criminal activities.

The arrests have been welcomed as a significant breakthrough in a case that has sent shockwaves through the local farming community, where concerns over stock theft and farm-related crime remain high.