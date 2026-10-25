Four arrested after suspected drug lab bust near Sun City

Four people have been arrested after police uncovered a suspected clandestine drug laboratory in Ramokokastad, near Sun City, in what authorities describe as another major breakthrough in the fight against illegal drug production in the North West.

The discovery was made on Friday during a multidisciplinary operation at the Thabeng section of Ramokokastad in Mogwase, after intelligence about alleged drug-manufacturing activities at the property.

Police executed a search-and-seizure warrant and uncovered what is believed to be a fully operational drug-manufacturing site.

Advertisement

Among the items seized were generators, gas cylinders, gas stoves, five large cooking pots, refuse bins, more than 100 buckets, water tanks and numerous 20-litre plastic containers. Officers also recovered 20 bags weighing about 40kg each, containing material suspected to be used in the manufacture of illicit drugs.

Mandrax and methamphetamine

Investigators further found a variety of chemicals, sink baths, a cooking area and three drying sections allegedly used in the production process.

Preliminary investigations suggest the premises may have been used to manufacture mandrax and crystal methamphetamine. The substances recovered at the scene will undergo forensic analysis to determine their exact composition.

Four suspects, two women aged 71 and 24 and two men aged 19 and 52, were arrested during the operation. Police are searching for a fifth suspect who allegedly fled before being apprehended.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Mogwase Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges relating to the manufacture and dealing of illicit drugs.

The operation involved members of the Provincial Tracker Team, Mogwase Crime Prevention unit, Rustenburg Crime Scene Investigation, the Hawks, Crime Intelligence and the Phokeng K9 Unit.

Multidisciplinary task team praised

North West Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Arthur Peter Adams praised officers for the successful operation, saying the discovery highlighted the value of intelligence-led policing and coordinated law enforcement efforts.

“The discovery of another suspected clandestine drug laboratory of this nature in North West demonstrates the importance of acting decisively on information received from our communities and other sources,” Adams said.

He warned that the manufacture and distribution of illegal drugs posed a serious threat to communities, particularly young people, and vowed that police would continue intensifying operations aimed at identifying and dismantling drug-production facilities across the province.