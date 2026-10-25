Four arrested as police foil suspected ATM bombing plot in Limpopo

Four suspected criminals were arrested and an AK-47 assault rifle seized after an intelligence-driven police operation allegedly foiled a planned ATM bombing in Limpopo.

The operation was carried out in the early hours of Saturday following intelligence that a group of suspects was allegedly preparing to target ATMs in the Zebediela area.

Police also received information that the suspects were believed to be in possession of illegal firearms and explosives.

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Multidisciplinary task team

A multidisciplinary team comprising specialised SAPS units and private security partners was mobilised to act on the information before the alleged attack could be carried out.

According to police, the suspects spotted the operational team and attempted to flee, sparking a pursuit. Their silver Toyota Starlet was eventually intercepted along the R568 road in the Vaalbank area.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of an AK-47 rifle, two rifle magazines, 36 rounds of live ammunition and four cellphones. The vehicle was seized as part of the investigation.

The four suspects, aged 28, 30, 46 and 50, were arrested at the scene and are expected to appear in court soon on charges that are likely to include the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The operation involved members of the SAPS National Intervention Unit, Crime Intelligence, specialised investigation teams and private security companies, including Fidelity, Vusela Risk Services, FNB PCM, Absa Investigations and Safeguard Risk Services.

Police said investigations were continuing to determine whether the suspects might be linked to other serious crimes, including ATM bombings, cash-in-transit heists and business robberies.

The arrests form part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to disrupt organised criminal syndicates responsible for violent robberies and explosive-related crimes across the country.

Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of further arrests as the investigation progresses.