Four men are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with a mass shooting in Lavender Hill that left five people dead and three others injured.

The suspects, aged 24, 27, 28 and 35, have been charged with five counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder after a breakthrough by the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit.

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The charges stem from a deadly shooting at a house in Blode Street, Lavender Hill, on October 24, 2026, when gunmen stormed the property and opened fire on occupants.

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Five people were killed in the attack, while three others survived with injuries.

Police believe the shooting is linked to ongoing gang violence that has plagued parts of the Cape Flats.

According to police, anti-gang detectives have spent weeks gathering evidence and tracking down those allegedly involved in the killings. Their investigation eventually led them to Pollsmoor Correctional Centre, where the four suspects were being held in custody on unrelated charges, including the illegal possession of firearms.

After further investigations, the men were linked to the Lavender Hill shooting and subsequently charged.

Police said the firearms that the suspects were previously found in possession of remain the subject of a broader investigation.

Western Cape SAPS management welcomed the arrests, describing them as a significant breakthrough in the high-profile murder case.

Investigators have indicated that inquiries into the shooting and its possible gang-related connections are continuing.

The four accused are scheduled to make their first court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on November 30.