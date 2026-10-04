Four men linked to the separate murders of women appear in court

At least four men have been arrested or appeared in court in connection with separate murder cases involving women in the Free State, North West and Mpumalanga in the past week.

The latest cases include murder charges brought against a husband, a boyfriend and two other men accused of killing women known to them.

In the Free State, Lefu Moiga, 39, appeared in the Hoopstad Magistrate’s Court on October 2 in connection with the murder of Tsholofelo Mohlodi, 31.

Police said Moiga, who was believed to have been Mohlodi’s boyfriend, was remanded in custody. The matter was postponed until October 9 for a bail application.

In a separate Free State case, a 35-year-old man was arrested for the murder of Mamokete Ntswaki Rangwako, 33, at Mariasdal Trust in Thaba-Nchu.

Police said the suspect allegedly forced his way into the victim’s home while she was asleep at about 11pm on October 2. A witness who was inside the house at the time reportedly fled to seek assistance.

When the witness returned with help, the house was locked. After forcing entry, they discovered Rangwako lying on the bedroom floor with multiple stab wounds and a severe neck injury. The suspect had allegedly escaped through a bedroom window before help arrived.

Emergency Medical Services declared the woman dead at the scene.

After an intensive investigation by Selosesha detectives, the suspect was traced and arrested. He remains in custody and is expected to appear in the Thaba-Nchu Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder.

In Ermelo, Mpumalanga, a 31-year-old man was arrested after the death of his 27-year-old female friend in Thusi Village.

Police responded to reports of a woman allegedly being assaulted by a male acquaintance. Upon arrival, officers found the victim lying unconscious on the ground.

Paramedics later declared her dead at the scene.

The suspect was nearby when police arrived. He was immediately arrested. He is expected to appear in the Ermelo Magistrate’s Court on a murder charge.

In the North West, a 50-year-old man appeared in the Tlhabane Magistrate’s Court after allegedly stabbing his wife at their home in Platinum Village, Phokeng.

Police said the woman was stabbed to death on September 29 at about 1pm. The suspect fled the scene, triggering a manhunt.

Acting on information received from the public, members of the Phokeng Crime Prevention Unit tracked him to the Plastic View informal settlement in Zinniaville about 10 hours later.

The man was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation and police recovered the alleged murder weapon.

He appeared in court on October 1 on a charge of murder and was remanded in custody. The case was postponed until October 12.

Police investigations into all four cases are continuing.