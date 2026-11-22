The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng has launched an urgent investigation after a video surfaced allegedly showing police officers receiving money from a member of the public in Germiston.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni has instructed Ekurhuleni district commissioner Major General Anna Sithole to urgently identify the officers seen in the footage.

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According to the SAPS, Mthombeni has also ordered that internal disciplinary proceedings be instituted against the implicated members. In addition, a criminal case, which could include charges of corruption or extortion, must be registered for investigation.

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“The SAPS views such conduct in a serious light and will not tolerate any behaviour that brings the organisation into disrepute,” police said in a statement.

Police said officers found to have acted unlawfully would face the necessary disciplinary and criminal processes.

The incident comes amid efforts by SAPS to root out corruption and misconduct within its ranks.

Authorities have called on members of the public to report any incidents involving criminality or misconduct by police officials. Information can be submitted anonymously through the Crime Stop hotline on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPSApp.

SAPS thanked the public for assisting law enforcement agencies by reporting incidents of alleged wrongdoing.