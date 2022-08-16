Health MEC Meth pays tribute to murdered nurse

Eastern Cape health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth has paid a tribute to a healthcare worker who was gunned down in the presence of her husband at the weekend.

The 55-year-old nurse, who worked at Frere Hospital for 36 years, was with her husband when they were both sprayed with bullets by unknown assailants. The husband also succumbed to his injuries.

“We are still battling to come to terms with this senseless killing. This happens during August, a month where we celebrate women in our country,” said Meth.

“We are deeply saddened by this loss because she was committed to serving the people of East London, Buffalo City Metro and the Eastern Cape in general by ensuring that our people are served with professionalism and with the utmost care at all times.”

Meth condemned the killing and called on the police to leave no stone unturned in their hunt to bring the suspects to book.

“We want those behind this senseless killing to be brought to book and face the full might of the law. May her soul and that of her husband rest in eternal peace.”

