High-speed chase ends in arrest as police seize three unlicensed guns in Sabie

A suspected robber was arrested and three unlicensed firearms recovered after a dramatic high-speed chase that ended when a getaway vehicle crashed near Sabie on Friday, October 9, the South African Police Service said on Sunday.

Police said the arrest was the result of swift coordination between law enforcement agencies after an alleged cash-in-transit style robbery targeting a businessman who had just withdrawn a substantial amount of money.

The victim was on his way to his workplace when he was confronted by robbers at a gate and robbed of the cash.

A private security officer who witnessed the incident attempted to assist but the suspects fled the scene in a Toyota Corolla.

Traffic officers responded immediately after receiving information about the robbery and pursued the vehicle. The chase continued to Sabie, where the suspects’ car eventually crashed.

One suspect was arrested at the scene, while two others escaped on foot into nearby bushes and remain on the run.

What further investigations found