Hijacking or cover-up? Police probe vehicle linked to major gas bottle theft

A reported carjacking in Klerksdorp has taken an unexpected turn after police uncovered alleged inconsistencies in the complainant’s account and linked the vehicle to the theft of more than 90 gas bottles in Leeudoringstad.

On Sunday, October 11, the South African Police Service said a man reported a hijacking case at Klerksdorp police station during the early hours of Saturday, October 10.

The complainant alleged that he had been hired to transport two men from Gauteng to Klerksdorp during the early morning hours of Friday. He claimed that at around 4.30am, the two passengers robbed him of his vehicle before abandoning him at a shopping mall in Klerksdorp.

However, police investigations soon raised questions about the reported hijacking.

Authorities discovered that the alleged hijacking was reported only about two hours after police had already recovered the vehicle in Leeudoringstad.

The vehicle was found on business premises where police were investigating the theft of gas bottles. Further inquiries linked the vehicle to the theft of more than 90 gas bottles valued at about R70 000.

Police recovered all the stolen gas bottles, with some of the items found inside the vehicle that had allegedly been hijacked.

The recovered property has been processed and will be returned to its rightful owner.

The vehicle has been seized for further examination and investigation by the Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit, which is continuing to probe the circumstances surrounding the theft and the reported hijacking.

North West Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Arthur Peter Adams praised officers for the successful recovery of the stolen goods.

He also warned that police would take action against individuals who deliberately mislead investigators or make false allegations.

Adams urged members of the public to provide truthful information and cooperate with law enforcement to ensure that justice is served.