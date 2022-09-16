Hillary Gardee murder accused denied bail

Albert Gama, one of the suspects in Hillary Gardee murder case, was denied bail when he appeared at the Nelspruit magistrate’s court on Friday, after he failed to prove that there are exceptional circumstances permitting his release.

His accomplice, Sipho Mkhatshwa, was also denied bail by the same court during his application recently, while Philemon Lukhele and Rasie Nkune abandoned their bail applications.

Nkune, who was on the run from police for the murders of three other women in Mpumalanga, has since confessed to killing Hillary.

Hillary, the daughter of EFF former secretary-general Godrich Gardee, went missing on April 29 while shopping with her adopted child. Her lifeless body was later found dumped in a plantation field outside Mbombela five days after her disappearance.

The accused face multiple charges including conspiracy to commit murder, murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, and defeating the ends of justice.

The trial will continue at the Mbombela High Court from April 11 to May 12 2023.

or more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author