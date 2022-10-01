E-edition
Crime

Illegal Zimbabwean national nabbed for cable theft, bribery

By Anelisa Sibanda

Crispen Chinowiyita, an undocumented Zimbabwean national who appeared in court for copper cable theft and bribing a police officer, abandoned his bail application at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Gauteng division NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the 26-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday after a police officer, who was patrolling in Silverton, saw a white truck with scraps.

“He stopped the truck and asked to search it and found rolled copper cables hidden underneath the scrap metals. When Chinowuyita was questioned about the copper cables, he bribed the police officer with R100,” said Mahanjana.

The matter was postponed to 10 November for further investigation.

