Jilted lover runs ex over with pickup, killing her 13-month-old baby

Police in Mankweng outside Polokwane in the Capricorn District, Limpopo have arrested a 35-year-old man for killing a 13-month-old baby girl and injuring her mother by driving over them with a pickup van.

According to information, the woman was with her child alongside the road, on Friday around 8pm, waiting for a taxi to Segopye village near Mankweng (also known as Turfloop), when the suspect, who is her ex-boyfriend, came and started to have a heated argument with her.

The taxi arrived and she boarded. Along the way, the taxi driver informed her that the pickup van was following the taxi. They got off at Marothi (Makwalaneng) Cross, and the ex-boyfriend, driving the van at breakneck speed, drove over them without stopping.

The two were taken to Mankweng hospital with serious injuries. The toddler died from injuries sustained while the woman suffered bruises to her leg.

Two cases of murder and attempted murder were registered.

The suspect will appear in Mankweng Magistrate’s court tomorrow, on Monday.

Nabbed for illegal possession

Meanwhile in other incidents, two male suspects aged 35 and 43 were nabbed separately for possession of an unlicensed firearm, and dealing in illicit cigarettes at Moletlane village in the Zebediela and Mankweng policing areas in Capricorn District, during operations conducted on Friday.

In Moletlane, the police got information about the suspect who was in possession of an unlicensed firearm. The leads were thoroughly followed, which led to the arrest of the 43-year-old at his residence in Ga-Rakgwatha Village.

The other suspect was arrested by members of the Provincial Flying Squad at Ga-Thoka in the Mankweng policing area for possession and dealing in illicit cigarettes.

A police report indicates that the team received information regarding the suspect selling illicit cigarettes at an identified address. They accurately followed the information, and the suspect was found in possession of 29 boxes of Remington Gold illicit cigarettes at an estimated street value of R72 000. He was immediately arrested.

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has welcomed the arrest of the suspects and applauded the members for confiscating the unlicensed firearm and the illicit cigarettes.

The suspects will appear separately at Magatle Periodical Court and Mankweng Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

