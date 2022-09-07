Joburg man gets life sentence for raping neighbour’s child

The Randburg magistrate’s court this week sentenced a Johannesburg man to life in prison after he was found guilty of rape and kidnapping of a minor in 2019.

Johannes Motshabi, 27, is believed to have grabbed the seven-year-old neighbour’s child who was playing with other children. He took the girl to his shack and raped her.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, said the victim was later released. On her way home, she alerted an unknown person of what had happened to her.

“The person went with her to the accused’s place where they found his mother and alerted her of what had happened,” said Mjonondwane.

“Motshabi’s mother escorted the minor home where the police were called and the accused was arrested. Though the child’s evidence was that of a single witness, the court found it to be credible and corroborated by medical evidence.”

State advocate Given Mbedzi argued in court that the minor’s innocence was brutally taken by someone she knew and trusted.

