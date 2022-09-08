Life imprisonment for heartless Limpopo serial rapist

A Limpopo serial rapist was on Wednesday condemned to life behind bars by the high court in Thohoyandou, Limpopo.

Vutomi Makuma, 32, had between 2012 and 2018 threatened four victims aged between 11 and 15 years with a knife and dragged them into the bushes where he raped them.

Limpopo National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the other victim was carrying firewood when the accused forced himself on her. Makuma pleaded not guilty to the offences.

“During the aggravation of sentence, state advocate Nnyambeni Nekhambele told the court that Makuma is a heartless person who raped young girls. He further argued that the offences are prevalent in this jurisdiction. He concluded by pleading with the court to impose a life sentence,” added Dzhangi.

Dzhangi said the preceding judge, Nare Frans Kgomo, remarked that the accused lacked respect for women and children.

“He further said the court is duty-bound to protect women and children. This would send a strong message that this type of offence cannot be tolerated, and the accused should be punished for these horrible deeds.”

The director of public prosecutions, advocate Ivy Thenga, lauded the sentence and applauded the good work of Nekhambele and warrant officer Dumani Chabalala for ensuring that justice is served.

For more crime stories click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author