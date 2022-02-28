Limpopo learner due in court for sexual assault of 15-year-old

A 17-year-old learner from Hivuyeriwile Commercial School in Dzingidzingi village outside Giyani, Limpopo was arrested on Friday for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old fellow learner.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Giyani magistrate’s court today on a charge of common assault. He will be dealt with in accordance with the Child Justice Act.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the 15-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted before classes commenced. The victim later informed the principal and the matter was escalated to the disciplinary committee, which recommended that the perpetrator be suspended from school.

“It is alleged that the victim went back to the classroom. But she was followed by the suspect who continued to [physically] assault her while threatening to beat her up unless she dropped out of school or fell in love with him, so that she could have peace,” said Mojapelo.

Mojapelo said when the police arrived at the school to investigate, the suspect fled by jumping over the fence.

“A manhunt was launched and led to his apprehension within a short period of time. He was later released into the custody of his parents,” said Mojapelo in a statement.

