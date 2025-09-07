Crime

Limpopo Police Commissioner condemns killings, abandonment of newborns

By Nakampe Lekwadu
Limpopo police operation
Limpopo police commissioner Thembi Hadebe has condemned the killings and abandonment of newly-born babies.
Cases of abandoned babies in Limpopo – mostly newly-born, are on the increase, as evinced by the discovery of yet another child, whose lifeless body was found burned beyond recognition on Friday afternoon.
According to the police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the police in Seshego outside Polokwane were called to the scene of murder at Moletji, Mashobohleng village.

“On their arrival they found a small baby estimated to be two weeks old who was found by a community member next to a local school in the bushes burnt beyond recognition.”

Ledwaba said the motive of this vile act is unknown at this stage, and that investigations are underway.

This is not for the first time such incident. A month ago, a security officer at a dumping site in Mathibela village in Zebediela outside Lebowakgomo, discovered the body of a child believed to be just a few days old.
The baby was wrapped in a black refuse bag which was dumped in the trash. The refuse truck was due to do its rounds earlier that day.

Acts of cruelty 

Limpopo Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has condemned this senseless act of abandoning newborns, dubbing them acts of cruelty.
“The recent incidents of leaving newlyborn babies, alive or deceased, is becoming a serious problem in the province. If you give birth to a child and you realise you don’t need to keep him /her, it’s advisable to approach the Department of Social Development for advice on adoption as an option than killing innocent life.”

