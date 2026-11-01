Limpopo police seize R975 000 worth of explosives on N1, arrest two foreign nationals

Two foreign nationals were arrested after police allegedly discovered explosives worth nearly R1 million during a stop-and-search operation on the N1 in Limpopo, the South African Police Service (SAPS) said today.

The suspects, aged 30 and 43, were arrested in the early hours of Friday at the Kranskop Plaza after members of the Waterberg Flying Squad intercepted the vehicle they were travelling in.

The SAPS said officers were conducting a routine stop-and-search operation at about 4.45am on the N1 South when they stopped a white Toyota Quantum occupied by two men.

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During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly found bags containing explosives with an estimated value of R975 000.

The two men were arrested on charges of transporting explosives and illegal possession of explosives.

Police also seized the explosives and the Toyota Quantum that was allegedly used to transport them.

Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers praised members of the Waterberg Flying Squad for their vigilance, saying their actions helped prevent dangerous explosives from falling into the wrong hands.

“The successful operation demonstrates the importance of proactive policing and routine stop-and-search activities in combating crime,” police said.

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The suspects are expected to appear in the Modimolle Magistrate’s Court on Monday, November 2, 2026, where they will face charges relating to the transportation and possession of explosives.

Authorities have not yet disclosed where the explosives were destined for or whether further arrests are expected as investigations continue.