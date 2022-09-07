Mandela funeral graft trial finally gets under way 

The fraud, corruption, money-laundering and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act trial of former Buffalo City metro officials, Dr WB Rubusana region politicians, business people and their business enterprises has finally got under way at the Bhisho High Court in the Eastern Cape.

In the dock are former Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, former Buffalo City metro mayor Zukiswa Ncita, her former deputy Temba Tinta, former Dr WB Rubusana regional chairperson Phumlani Mkolo, former Buffalo City council speaker Luleka Simon-Ndzele, and municipal employees Ondela Mahlangu, Thembelani Sali and Nqaba Ludidi.

Joining them in the dock are businesswomen Viwe Vazi, Nosiphiwo Mati and their business entities.

The accused were charged in 2014 for allegedly defrauding the metro of about R6-million meant for the Nelson Mandela memorial services across the province. They were caught while attempting to get their hands on the remaining R4-million.

The trial was subjected to numerous postponements and the charges were provisionally withdrawn in 2019, only to be reinstated a year later. After long delays and failed attempts by some of the accused to have the presiding judge, Igna Stretch to recuse herself, the trial got under way on Tuesday.

The state prosecutor, advocate Ulrike de Klerk, led the state’s first witness, former Eastern Cape premier Noxolo Kiviet, who told the court that the provincial government had decided to centralise procurement through the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC).

Kiviet said the municipalities that had decided to host their own memorial events were supposed to have approached the ECDC for funding. She, however, admitted that the procurement processes for the events were bypassed.

The trial continues on Wednesday with former Buffalo City municipal manager Andile Fani expected to take the witness stand. All the accused have pleaded not guilty.

The spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Eastern Cape, Luxolo Tyali, said the NPA hopes the trial will proceed without further disturbances.

