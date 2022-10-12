MEC Chiloane saddened by death of parent shot outside Faranani

Matome Chiloane, the newly elected MEC of education in Gauteng, is still devastated that a parent was shot and killed while trying to stop a hijacking outside Faranani Primary School in Protea Glen, Soweto on Tuesday.

“As a department, we have committed to dispatching our psychological team to the school and provide necessary counselling and support to all those who witnessed the incident unfold, and others who may be traumatised by it,” said Chiloane.

The department said a group of unknown suspects attempted to hijack a vehicle transporting pupils from school.

“It is alleged that one of the suspects shot a male parent from the school, who was trying to intervene and prevent the hijacking. Unfortunately, the parent passed away from fatal gunshot wounds,” said the department.

Chiloane further expressed the department’s deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

For more education news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author