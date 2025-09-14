MERSETA Regional Manager in hot water for graft after palming R40k

The Regional Manager of Manufacturing, Engineering and Related Services Sector Education and Training Authority in Mpumalanga (MERSETA) has landed himself on the wrong side of the law for extorting money to the tune of R40 000.

The 34-year-old regional manager is responsible for facilitating skills development and training within specific industrial areas. The institution does not provide training but rather facilitates the program by funding, registering providers, and ensuring the quality of training to address industrial needs.

According to police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Magonseni Nkosi, the

regional manager took advantage of his responsibilities and demanded gratification from service providers.

“The regional manager stepped onto the wrong territory when he was found with R40 000 in cash that was paid by one of the service providers in Malelane. According to information, the suspect would extort between 20 and 30 percent from the service providers’ benefits and threatened to intentionally delay payments which will make it difficult for the training institution to operate should they refuse to pay that percentage,” said Nkosi.

Hawks’ eyes on the matter

Nkosi added that the matter was reported to Nelspruit-based Serious Corruption Investigation unit of the Hawks to conduct further investigation.

“On September 13, the team from Serious Corruption Investigation and Local Criminal Record Center operationalised the information. The manager was cornered after receiving R40 000 from the service provider, and all the money was recovered,” added Nkosi.

The suspect is expected to appear before Tonga Magistrate’s Court on Monday, September 15.

The Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in Mpumalanga Major General Nico Gerber urged service providers who might have fallen victims to come forward and report.

“Currently, we managed to identify only one victim. We strongly believe there are many more that kept quiet to secure their training institutions’ survival,” Major General Gerber said.

