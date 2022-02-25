Mother jailed for rape, attempted murder of her child

A mother of a three-year-old boy was on Friday sentenced to 18 years in jail for the rape and attempted murder of the toddler.

The Bloemfontein magistrate’s court found the 31-year-old woman guilty on numerous charges of sexual offence, rape and attempted murder.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thabo Covane, the woman committed these crimes in 2018.

“The Mangaung Metro family violence child protection and sexual offences unit used the testimony of the elder brother, who was nine years old at the time the offences were committed, to achieve justice for his younger brother, who was only three years old,” said Covane.

