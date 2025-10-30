Murdered cousins to be laid to rest in Limpopo’s Luckau village

The two cousins, Baleseng and Tshiamo Moramaga, who were brutally murdered in the early hours of Sunday, will be laid to rest on Saturday at Luckau village outside Groblersdal in the Sekhukhune area.

Family spokesperson Edward Moramaga confirmed that the funeral service will begin at 7am at their home in Luckau.

“Their bodies were repatriated from Pretoria to Limpopo on Tuesday. And we are finalising the funeral arrangements for this coming Saturday,” said Moramaga.

Suspect arrested, abandons bail

Baleseng and Tshiamo, both in their early 20s, were found lying dead next to each other around 2am on Sunday morning in Mamelodi East.

A day after the grim discovery, police arrested 38-year-old Tebogo Mnisi. He is a bouncer at a local tavern where the young women had reportedly been partying the previous night.

According to Gauteng Police Spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, Mnisi was arrested at a garage on Solomon Mahlangu Drive on Monday following intensive investigations.

Mnisi appeared briefly in the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court, where he abandoned his bail application. He faces two counts of premeditated murder and attempted murder of Desmond Senong in Mahube Valley Extension 17. Also possession of an unlicensed firearm, and possession of unlawful ammunition.

Mahanjana confirmed that the case has been postponed to January 19, 2026 for further investigation.

NPA, mayor condemn incident

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has condemned acts of gender-based violence and femicide. It reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that perpetrators face the full might of the law.

Earlier this week, the Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality Mayor, David Tladi, expressed deep sorrow and outrage over the incident. He sent condolences to the Moramaga family and called for swift justice.

“On behalf of the municipality, I extend our deepest condolences to the Moramaga family, and everyone affected by this terrible tragedy,” said Tladi.

“The loss of such young lives in this brutal manner is heart-breaking and unacceptable. We call on law enforcement to work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.”

