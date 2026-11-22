Police have opened a culpable homicide investigation after a 48-year-old female pedestrian was struck by one of two vehicles that collided in Waverley, Bloemfontein, on Saturday afternoon.

Police said on Sunday that the collision occurred at about 4pm at the intersection of Waverley and Milner roads. The incident was reported to police about 45 minutes later.

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According to police, the woman was standing in the middle of the road allegedly asking motorists for money when a blue Ford Ranger Raptor and a brown Suzuki Swift collided at the intersection.

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It is alleged that the Ford Ranger Raptor was travelling from the east and attempting to turn right when it collided with the Suzuki Swift, which was travelling from the west and continuing straight through the intersection.

After the collision, the Ford Ranger struck the woman and crashed into an electricity pole.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman trapped underneath the Ford Ranger. Paramedics declared her dead at the scene.

Members of the Bayswater Community Service Centre and Visible Policing unit, along with the station duty officer, detective branch commander, Local Criminal Record Centre personnel, emergency services and forensic pathology officials, attended the scene.

Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing.